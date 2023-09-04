UK Regulated Liability Network Plans to Experiment with Retail Digital Pound

The UK Regulated Liability Network (RLN) is set to explore the development of a retail digital pound backed by commercial bank money or tokenized deposits. RLN, a blockchain network for interbank payments and digital assets, aims to test the viability of a retail digital pound as part of its Experimental Phase.

Last year, RLN conducted a proof of concept for cross-border payments, which was coordinated by EY. This particular project included major UK banks such as HSBC, Barclays, and Lloyds, as well as Santander UK and Visa.

The retail digital pound was chosen as the focus for the Experimental Phase due to the “functional consistency” of money. The Bank of England has expressed its likelihood of launching a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) and enabling programmability through third parties. Without programmable commercial bank money, a CBDC could disrupt the uniformity of money in the UK. The RLN aims to address this issue and level the playing field by exploring the programmability aspect within its network.

Barclays has published a paper suggesting that a financial market infrastructure should host the programmability function, which might include the RLN. PayUK, an existing UK payment infrastructure, is also a potential candidate to host the functionality. If PayUK hosted the programmability aspect, the RLN and tokenized deposits for a CBDC digital pound could share the same infrastructure, ensuring consistency and interoperability.

In addition to the retail digital pound, the RLN also considered the use cases of wholesale cross-border payments and securities settlement. However, the participants recognized the complexity of cross-border payments due to the involvement of overseas regulators. The securities settlement use case aligns with the UK’s Digital Securities Sandbox and aims to leverage the RLN for post-trade settlement of repurchase agreements.

During the Discovery Phase, RLN analyzed various technologies and ultimately preferred distributed ledger technology (DLT) for its tokenization, integrity, transparency, and privacy features. While specific tech providers were not disclosed, Setl and Digital Asset have been working on the RLN concept for over a year.

The experimentation with a retail digital pound by the UK RLN signifies a significant step towards the potential future adoption of a central bank digital currency in the country.

