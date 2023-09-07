Smart Home Devices Collecting Excessive Personal Data, Including for Social Media Sharing

Consumer watchdog Which? has discovered that owners of smart home devices are being asked for extensive personal data, much of which is potentially shared with social media platforms like TikTok. The study revealed that companies are collecting far more data than necessary for the functioning of their products. For instance, smart TVs request users’ viewing habits, while a smart washing machine requires their date of birth. Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which?, argued that consumers should not have to provide excessive personal information after already paying for smart products.

Which? analyzed the data collection practices of popular brands behind various smart devices. The study examined the information required to set up an account, the data permissions requested by apps, and the tracking activities of marketing companies targeting users’ devices. Every brand investigated demanded both exact and approximate location data, despite the latter being unnecessary for product functionality.

Regarding smart cameras and doorbells, Which? found that Ezviz devices sold by retailers, including Argos, had the highest number of active tracking firms. These included TikTok’s business marketing unit, Pangle, Huawei, Google, and Meta. Google’s Nest product, which connects to parent company Amazon, even demanded users’ full name, email, date of birth, and gender. Amazon assured that it neither sells nor compromises customers’ personal data, while Google claimed compliance with privacy laws and transparency in data collection practices.

The study also revealed that smart speakers, such as those by Bose, share user data with Meta, Facebook’s parent company. While collecting a user’s date of birth was optional on some machines, Which? emphasized that companies must prioritize transparency and limit data collection to what is necessary under the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). The consumer watchdog criticized the broad reasons provided by companies for collecting data, often citing “legitimate interests,” which may leave consumers unaware of the actual use of their data when consenting.

Sources: Which?