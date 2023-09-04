UK Charts: Hogwarts Legacy Takes the Top Spot

In this week’s UK charts, Hogwarts Legacy has climbed to number one, showcasing a strong performance on the PS5 with 48% of the platform split. Developed by Avalanche Software, this open-world wizard title is scheduled to release on November 14th, with a later release planned for the Nintendo Switch.

Maintaining a steady presence in the top ten are Nintendo favorites, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These titles continue to capture the attention of gamers.

Surprisingly, the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade enters the charts at number seven, representing Xbox’s strongest presence. The product offers early access and a digital expansion, potentially signaling a new trend in the gaming industry.

The UK top forty also features familiar names, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, and Grand Theft Auto V. Other titles like Minecraft, FIFA 23, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons retain their popularity as well.

Notable newcomers include Diablo IV, Resident Evil 4, and It Takes Two, which have seen promising initial success.

As always, the UK charts showcase the dynamic nature of the gaming industry, with new releases and enduring favorites vying for the top spots.

Definitions:

– PS5: PlayStation 5, the latest console by Sony.

– Nintendo Switch: A gaming console developed by Nintendo.

