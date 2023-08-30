UC Riverside Receives Grant for Digitizing Black Community Newspapers

UC Riverside’s California Digital Newspaper Collection (CDNC) has been awarded a $321,282 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to participate in the National Digital Newspaper Program (NDNP). The CDNC, which is managed by the Library of Congress, is a part of UCR’s Center for Bibliographical Studies and Research (CBSR). The grant will be used to digitize a collection of newspapers that served Black communities in the Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay areas between World War II and 1963, focusing on the Black experience after the war and the Second Great Migration.

This project aligns with the NEH’s initiative, American Tapestry: Weaving Together Past, Present, and Future, which emphasizes the role of the humanities in addressing contemporary social challenges. The ultimate goal is to provide students, scholars, and the wider public with free and open access to the press archives of Black California.

Daryle Williams, the dean of UCR’s College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences, expressed the significance of the grant, stating, “Within the digitization of various newspapers, we have on our screens the voice, vibrancy, and turmoil of African American communities in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, from the interwar period through the Civil Rights era.”

Brian Geiger, director of the CBSR, highlighted the value of the project for researchers studying 20th Century American history. The NDNP grants awarded by the NEH support the digitization of local newspapers, with UCR’s project being one of 12 selected.

UCR has a history of participating in the NDNP, with previous digitization projects focusing on newspapers such as the San Francisco Chronicle, the LA Herald, Gold-Rush Era papers, Borderland papers from Imperial County, and the Spanish-language newspaper La Opinión.

The digitized newspapers funded through the NEH grant will be accessible through Chronicling America, the portal for the NDNP. However, the CDNC also contains millions of pages not found in Chronicling America and can be searched and browsed separately.

