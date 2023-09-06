Ubuntu 23.10 Reveals New Default Wallpaper and Mascot Art

The upcoming release of Ubuntu 23.10, codenamed ‘Mantic Minotaur,’ has unveiled its default wallpaper and mascot artwork. This new design draws heavily on the mythological themes associated with its name.

Unlike previous Ubuntu mascot artwork, which tended to feature geometric shapes or simple lines, the Mantic Minotaur is a more complex representation. While the ‘bull’ head is still present, it is not as distinctly linear as previous mascots. Instead, the designers have chosen to incorporate the mascot within a maze, rather than a labyrinth like the Minotaur of legend. This creative decision creates a visually bold centerpiece for the wallpaper, combining ancient and classical elements with a modern and dynamic aesthetic.

One notable aspect of this wallpaper is that it includes the Ubuntu logo itself, making it one of the few modern Ubuntu wallpapers to do so. Users who are interested in using the new wallpaper on their current Ubuntu installation can download it from Google Drive. The wallpaper is available in up to 4K resolution and comes in various sizes and variants. Additionally, the cloud directory also offers editable SVG files and animated bumpers that can be used on social media.

Overall, the new default wallpaper and mascot art for Ubuntu 23.10 have received positive feedback from Ubuntu enthusiasts. The design represents a significant departure from previous iterations and showcases an innovative approach to incorporating mythological elements into the Ubuntu branding.

