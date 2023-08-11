Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS Released with Updated Kernel, Graphics Drivers

Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS has been released and is now available for download. This is the third point release in the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS series, bringing together all the security patches, bug fixes, and software updates from the previous point release.

One of the main highlights of this update is the inclusion of a newer Linux kernel and graphics drivers back-ported from Ubuntu 23.04. This makes it a time-saving option for those who are performing a fresh installation.

In addition, Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS includes a new hardware enablement stack (HWE) comprising Linux kernel 6.2 and Mesa 23.0.4. This update also brings package updates such as GNOME Shell 42.9, LibreOffice 7.5.5, and Mozilla Firefox 116.

It is worth noting that Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is supported until April 2027. For support beyond that, users can opt for an Ubuntu Pro subscription. Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS is scheduled for release next year and will include the kernel and graphics stack from Ubuntu 23.10.

To download Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS, visit the official Ubuntu website or the Ubuntu releases server. The system requirements are modest, requiring a dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and at least 25GB of storage space.

If you are already using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, you may not need to download anything as long as you regularly update your system. Most of the mentioned updates are likely already included in your system.