Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS: The Latest Point Release

Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS has been released, marking the newest point release in the long-term support series. This update includes all the necessary security patches and stable release updates from the Ubuntu 22.04 “Jammy Jellyfish” package archive.

One of the main benefits of Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS is that it provides a faster experience for new Ubuntu Linux deployments. By including all the updates in this release, users don’t have to worry about handling numerous updates after installation.

One particularly exciting feature of Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS is the hardware enablement “HWE” stack upgrade. This release offers a newer Linux kernel and Mesa as an option, surpassing what was originally shipped with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. With the new HWE stack, Ubuntu 23.04’s upstream Linux 6.2 kernel and Mesa 23.0 for open-source graphics drivers are available.

To download Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS or any other Ubuntu flavors, visit the release announcement for the latest updates.