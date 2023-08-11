CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS: The Latest Point Release

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 11, 2023
Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS: The Latest Point Release

Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS has been released, marking the newest point release in the long-term support series. This update includes all the necessary security patches and stable release updates from the Ubuntu 22.04 “Jammy Jellyfish” package archive.

One of the main benefits of Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS is that it provides a faster experience for new Ubuntu Linux deployments. By including all the updates in this release, users don’t have to worry about handling numerous updates after installation.

One particularly exciting feature of Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS is the hardware enablement “HWE” stack upgrade. This release offers a newer Linux kernel and Mesa as an option, surpassing what was originally shipped with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. With the new HWE stack, Ubuntu 23.04’s upstream Linux 6.2 kernel and Mesa 23.0 for open-source graphics drivers are available.

To download Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS or any other Ubuntu flavors, visit the release announcement for the latest updates.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

An Influencer’s Fake Prank Video Exposes the Reality of AI Voice-Cloning Scams

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

How to Obtain Helldusk Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Google Expands Testing Phase for New Features in Google Workspace

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

An Influencer’s Fake Prank Video Exposes the Reality of AI Voice-Cloning Scams

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Nvidia Poised for Robust Growth Ahead

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Future of Telecommunications: A Study on Verizon’s 5G Fixed Wireless Access in LA

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

How to Obtain Helldusk Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments