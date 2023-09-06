CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Limited Upside Potential for Block as Consumer Spending Slows, says UBS

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
According to a note from UBS analyst Rayna Kumar, there is limited upside potential for Block, the parent company of Square and Cash App. Kumar downgraded Block’s shares to neutral from buy and lowered her price target from $102 to $65. This new target suggests only a 10.4% upside from the closing price on Tuesday.

Kumar believes that the softening consumer discretionary spending outlook will negatively impact gross profit growth for Block. She points out that Cash App is experiencing a slowdown in monthly active user growth and a moderation in monetization rates. Furthermore, UBS expects restaurant sales growth to decrease from 8% to 5% by 2024, and non-grocery retailer sales are also expected to fall.

However, Kumar acknowledges that Block’s shares are already trading at a low EV/Gross Profit multiple of 4x, indicating that the market has already factored in the anticipated slowdown in gross profit. She also notes that intensifying competition is driving down pricing for Square’s business, contributing to the deceleration of gross profit growth.

As a result of this announcement, Block’s shares fell nearly 3% in premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock has already experienced a 6.5% decline in 2023.

In conclusion, UBS analyst Rayna Kumar believes that the limited upside potential for Block is due to the softening consumer spending outlook and the slowdown in gross profit growth for Square and Cash App. With a lack of catalysts and no expected re-acceleration of growth, Kumar sees limited upside potential for Block.

