Private Company’s Moon Landing Mission in Jeopardy

A private company’s mission to land on the moon is at risk after its newly launched spacecraft developed engine trouble. Astrobotic Technology, based in Pittsburgh, encountered a problem with the propulsion system just hours after liftoff. The company’s lander, named Peregrine, is scheduled to soft land on the moon on February 23, but the engine issue threatens its ability to do so.

Astrobotic had aimed to become the first private business to successfully land on the moon, a feat achieved only by four countries. NASA has invested millions in Astrobotic and another Houston company to build and fly their own lunar landers. The space agency’s objective is to have privately owned landers scope out the moon before astronauts arrive, while also delivering tech and science experiments for NASA and other customers.

Before the mission, NASA’s Joel Kearns acknowledged the added risks of using private companies for moon deliveries but stressed the agency’s willingness to accept those risks. The last U.S. moon landing mission took place in December 1972, and NASA’s new Artemis program aims to return astronauts to the moon’s surface in the coming years.

The recent setback to Astrobotic’s moon landing mission highlights the challenges and risks associated with lunar landings. While the Soviet Union, the U.S., China, and India have successfully landed on the moon in the past, there have been numerous failed attempts as well. Next month, SpaceX is set to provide the lift for another lander, and both spacecraft could attempt to land within days of each other.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander carries a variety of payloads, including a chip of rock from Mount Everest, toy-sized cars from Mexico, and the ashes and DNA of deceased space enthusiasts. The launch faced objections from the Navajo Nation regarding the human remains on board, but Astrobotic has pledged to work toward finding a resolution with the Navajo for future missions.

While the engine trouble presents a significant challenge for Astrobotic’s moon landing mission, the company is determined to learn from setbacks and continue pursuing its goal of landing on the moon.