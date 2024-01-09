Private Company’s Moon Landing Attempt Hampered by Fuel Leak

Summary: A private American company’s mission to land on the moon was thrown into jeopardy after its spacecraft developed a critical fuel leak shortly after launch. Astrobotic Technology, based in Pittsburgh, had successfully oriented its lander towards the sun to charge its battery, but a problem with the propulsion system led to a significant loss of fuel. The company is now assessing alternative mission profiles as the chances of a moon landing on February 23 diminish. The mission was part of NASA’s efforts to involve private companies in lunar exploration, with Astrobotic winning a $108 million contract for their lander. The company hopes to be the first private business to successfully land on the moon, joining the ranks of just four countries that have achieved this feat.

FAQs:

Q: What caused the mission to be in jeopardy?

A: A critical fuel leak in the spacecraft’s propulsion system led to the loss of fuel, compromising the ability to soft land on the moon.

Q: What is the significance of this mission?

A: Astrobotic Technology aims to be the first private company to successfully land on the moon, following in the footsteps of only four countries that have achieved this feat.

Q: What is NASA’s involvement in the mission?

A: NASA awarded Astrobotic a $108 million contract for their lunar lander as part of their initiative to engage private companies in lunar exploration.

Q: What is the next step for Astrobotic?

A: The company is currently assessing alternative mission profiles to salvage their mission and explore the possibility of a moon landing in the future.

Q: What is the status of NASA’s Artemis program?

A: The Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon’s surface within the next few years, is expected to proceed despite the setback in Astrobotic’s mission.

Q: What are the risks involved in using private companies for lunar deliveries?

A: While private companies offer cost and time advantages, there is an added risk involved. NASA is willing to accept these risks and sees each success and setback as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Q: What is the timeline for future moon landings?

A: A second lander from a Houston-based company is scheduled to launch next month, and SpaceX will also be involved in a future mission to the moon.

Q: What other payloads were on Astrobotic’s lander?

A: In addition to delivering tech and science experiments for NASA, the lander carried various items, including a chip of rock from Mount Everest and toy-size cars from Mexico. It also contained the ashes and DNA of deceased space enthusiasts.

Q: What objections were raised regarding the mission?

A: The Navajo Nation sought a delay in the launch due to concerns about human remains being sent to the moon. However, Astrobotic promised to work with the Navajo for future missions and argued that no single culture or religion should veto a mission to the moon.