New Trend on the U.S. App Store: Downloads Decline for Many Apps, but Revenue Keeps Growing

A concerning trend has emerged on the U.S. App Store, where many apps are experiencing a decline in downloads despite overall App Store revenue growth. Data from app intelligence firm Appfigures reveals that even some of the biggest apps in the market are losing their appeal due to increased competition, resulting in a drop in app installs.

However, this trend is not significant enough to topple the dominant apps. For example, Facebook continues to be one of the most downloaded apps each month. Nevertheless, the slowdown in downloads has had some impact.

The analysis conducted by Appfigures focuses on the U.S. App Store and utilizes their Mobile Market Index to track the downloads and revenues of the top 25 apps in each category and country. Comparing this data to January 1, 2018, the index provides insights into app growth over time.

In 2022, the Mobile Download Index, which measures app installs, stood at 91.87. Although this figure indicated a slight decrease compared to 2018, the decline was not significant. By August 31, 2023, the index had fallen to 83.59, representing a drop of 8.28 points or 9% lower than its starting point, signaling a worsening trend.

The Download Index experienced a gradual decline over the past year, with a temporary increase in December 2022 due to the holiday season. However, this boost was short-lived, and the index reached its lowest point at 64.50 in April 2023.

Despite the decline in installs, not all categories are affected. Sports streaming apps, medical apps, and business apps continue to grow in popularity. Additionally, education, shopping, travel, and productivity apps are currently maintaining a positive performance.

Conversely, news, games, and entertainment apps have seen double-digit drops, most likely due to market saturation. Overall, numerous apps across the board are experiencing declines rather than growth.

Appfigures CEO Ariel Michaeli suggests that the decline in the Download Index can be attributed to the waning appeal of established apps as new competitors enter the market. While App Tracking Transparency has made user acquisition more challenging, Michaeli believes it is not the primary driver behind the decline.

The top of the App Store has witnessed a shift in recent months, with Meta losing its grip on the top Overall apps. This has created opportunities for other apps like TikTok and CapCut, as well as China-based shopping apps Temu and Shein. As of now, only Meta’s Threads holds a spot in the top 10 free non-game apps on the U.S. App Store, ranking at No. 2.

Despite the decline in app installs, the app economy in the U.S. has seen revenue growth. Developers have shifted their focus to monetization strategies. Last year, the Mobile Revenue Index reached 363.13, significantly higher than in 2018. By August 31st, it had increased further to 458.3, marking a rise of 122.17 points or 36.4% higher than its starting point.

The category with the most revenue growth in the past year was Productivity apps, experiencing a surge of 69.3%. Among games, Board games saw the highest increase, growing by an impressive 584.9%. Only four categories on the U.S. App Store experienced revenue declines last year, all related to games – Sports, Racing, Music, and Action. Most other categories witnessed revenue growth.

