Two Xbox Betas Coming This Weekend: Payday 3 and Party Animals

This weekend brings exciting news for Xbox fans, as there are two big betas available to play for free. Deep Silver and Starbreeze will be hosting an open beta for Payday 3, giving players a chance to stress test the servers before the game’s official launch on September 21st. Xbox Series X|S and PC players can participate in this open beta from September 8th to 11th. To join, navigate to the “previews” section of the Xbox Insider Hub and look for Payday 3’s Open Beta. The content available in this beta will be the same as what was available in the August playtest.

In addition to Payday 3, there is also a limited beta for Party Animals. This game will be part of the Xbox Game Pass lineup in September 2023. The beta for Party Animals is first come, first serve, and you can sign up via the “previews” section of the Xbox Insider Hub. The beta will start on Friday, September 8th at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST.

It’s worth mentioning that Party Animals was originally supposed to have a beta last week, but it was cancelled due to technical issues. The developers, Recreate Games, are now planning to have two more betas over the next two weekends before the full game launches on September 20th as part of Xbox Game Pass. They are eager to test the servers and make sure everything runs smoothly for the official release.

If you’re an Xbox player, don’t miss out on these final playtests before the launch of Payday 3 and Party Animals. Participating in the betas will not only give you a sneak peek of the games but also help the developers ensure a smooth gaming experience for everyone.

