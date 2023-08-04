Assassin’s Creed Jade Footage Leaked Online

Over two hours of footage from Assassin’s Creed Jade, a mobile-only game, has appeared online. The footage, which briefly appeared on YouTube before being taken down, shows large portions of the game, including a surprising cameo from Kassandra, the female lead from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Assassin’s Creed Jade, currently in beta testing, is a free-to-play game that will be published by Tencent’s Level Infinite division. This follows Ubisoft’s strategic partnership with Tencent last year. The game promises players a “huge” open world to explore.

The game is set in ancient China during the third century BC, a time of one of the first unified dynasties. Players will be able to journey through a world filled with ancient history, hidden dangers, and conspiracies. They will defend against the Xiongnu and work to dismantle these conspiracies while taking on greater responsibilities and facing new challenges.

Assassin’s Creed Jade offers players the opportunity to step into ancient China and explore 2,000 years of history. They will have the chance to experience prestigious dynasties, defend the Great Wall, and uncover the secrets of the terracotta warriors. The game also showcases the breathtaking scenery of Xianyang, the imperial center, and allows players to interact with eastern merchants.

Last year, more than 20 minutes of gameplay footage from Assassin’s Creed Jade leaked online, giving players a sneak peek into the upcoming game.

Overall, Assassin’s Creed Jade is expected to provide an immersive and expansive experience for mobile players, taking them on a journey through the rich history and culture of ancient China.