Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch Online

Pokémon fans can now enjoy the classic games Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 on Nintendo Switch Online. This announcement was made during a Pokémon Presents live stream.

Released in 1998, Pokémon Trading Card Game is an adaptation of the popular tabletop card game. It includes the first three sets of the trading card game, as well as exclusive cards. Pokémon Stadium 2, originally released for the Nintendo 64 in 2000, features all 251 monsters from the first and second generations of the franchise.

It’s worth noting that the functionality for transferring Pokémon from Game Boy games using the Transfer Pak accessory is not available in the Switch version of Pokémon Stadium 2.

Players can access NES, SNES, Game Boy, and Game Boy Color games with the standard Switch Online subscription, priced at $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99 for a 12-month individual membership. However, to play Game Boy Advance games, as well as Mega Drive/Genesis and Nintendo 64 games, players need the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, which costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99.

Fans of the Pokémon franchise can now relive the nostalgia of these classic games on the Nintendo Switch Online platform.