Baldur’s Gate Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass

In a week filled with controversy surrounding Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox, there is finally some good news for fans of the RPG series. The Xbox Game Pass app has started sending out notifications in various regions, indicating that Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions are heading to the Game Pass library.

This information was first shared by Game Pass Tracker on Twitter, and users from different countries, including the UK, have confirmed receiving these notifications.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time such notifications have been sent out for upcoming titles. For example, a similar alert was sent for Shadow Warrior 3, although it took some time for the game to actually become available on Game Pass.

While it is expected that the Baldur’s Gate games will be added to the Game Pass library, it might not happen immediately. However, it is anticipated that these games will be available on Game Pass before Baldur’s Gate 3 is released on Xbox platforms. According to a recent developer update, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been pushed back to a 2024 release.

For fans eagerly waiting to play the first two Baldur’s Gate titles, the Xbox Game Pass offers an opportunity to enjoy these classic RPGs without any additional cost. Are you excited about playing these games on Game Pass? Let us know in the comments!