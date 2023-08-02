Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Toggle Their Verification Checkmark On or Off

Twitter Blue subscribers now have the option to toggle their verification checkmark on or off. This update comes in response to users who are tired of being mocked for paying for a blue checkmark on their profile.

The company confirmed this change on X’s Help Center page. Users who no longer want the visible blue checkmark can easily turn it off in their Profile customization settings. This feature is particularly helpful for individuals who want to avoid becoming the target of jokes or memes regarding the purchase of a blue checkmark.

Although the verification checkmark is often used as an incentivizing feature to encourage users to sign up for a Twitter Blue subscription, the service offers other attractive features as well. These include the ability to edit tweets, post longer videos up to three hours, set an NFT as a profile picture, and create longer tweets.

It is worth noting that the option to toggle the verification checkmark on and off is somewhat unusual. The blue checkmark has long been associated with account recognition and credibility in specific industries. However, Twitter’s approach changed after Elon Musk took over the platform. Legacy verified checkmarks were removed, and verification became a paid feature available to Twitter Blue subscribers. In some cases, Musk himself generously paid for individuals he liked to have a blue checkmark.

