Twitter X Blue Subscribers Can Now Hide Blue Checkmarks

Twitter X Blue subscribers now have the option to hide their blue checkmarks, allowing them to avoid the connection to their paid subscription and the memes that come with it. The option to hide the blue checkmark was recently noticed by Twitter Blue subscribers on both the web and mobile apps.

According to a Twitter support article, hiding the checkmark will remove it from the subscriber’s profile and posts. However, there may still be some instances where the checkmark is visible, and certain features may not be available while it is hidden.

Previously, Twitter used the blue checkmark verification system to recognize and establish credibility for user accounts. However, when Elon Musk allowed anyone to be “verified” through a Blue subscription, it led to confusion and the presence of fake accounts. Twitter then removed blue checkmarks from legacy verified accounts and made multiple changes to how verified checkmarks were displayed.

If you subscribe to Twitter X Blue, your profile will now include an optional blue checkmark with a “verified since” date. Legacy verified accounts will display the original verification date alongside the Blue subscription system.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, is currently rebranding the service to X, aiming to create an “everything app” that may include a payments system in the future. The iconic blue bird logo has been replaced temporarily with an “interim” X logo, which was displayed as a flashing sign on top of Twitter’s San Francisco office building. Despite the rebranding efforts, references to Twitter can still be found throughout the X Blue subscription page.

With the ability to hide their blue checkmarks, Twitter X Blue subscribers have more control over their online presence and can avoid the association with their paid subscription.