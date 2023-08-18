Twitch to Give Streamers Control Over Who Watches Their Streams with New Blocking Tools

Twitch has announced that it will soon be introducing a new feature that will allow streamers to control who can watch their streams. In an episode of its monthly product update show, Patch Notes, the company revealed that streamers will now have the ability to block banned users from viewing their livestreams in real-time.

This new anti-harassment feature will be integrated into Twitch’s existing blocking tools, meaning that once a user is blocked, they will be automatically prevented from accessing and viewing the stream. However, it is important to note that this feature will not be enabled by default and will need to be manually toggled on by the streamer in the moderation settings.

Twitch’s Senior Product Manager, Trevor Fisher, stated that this feature is a response to feedback from users who have expressed a desire for more robust channel bans. While this is just the first step, Twitch plans to continue improving and expanding upon these tools in the future.

It is important to mention that this feature will only prevent logged-in blocked or banned users from watching a stream. Twitch currently does not have IP blocking or a way to track logged-out users. Additionally, the feature will not prevent unwanted viewers from watching VODs, highlights, and clips. However, Twitch has stated that it plans to add this capability in the future.

Overall, Twitch’s new blocking tools provide streamers with more control over who can access and watch their streams. This is a significant step in addressing harassment and ensuring a safer streaming environment for content creators and viewers alike.