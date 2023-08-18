Twitch to Introduce Blocking Feature for Banned Users

Twitch has announced that it will be rolling out an update next month that will address a long-standing request from streamers. The update will allow streamers to block banned users from viewing their streams.

Currently, Twitch only allows streamers to ban users from the chat section of a stream, but they can still view the streams. This has been a frustration for many streamers who have been dealing with harassment and unwanted viewership.

During Twitch’s recent Patch Notes stream, it was revealed that a new setting will be available in September for streamers. This setting will enable streamers to instantly block banned users from both the chat and live streams. This feature has been highly-requested by streamers for years.

However, it is important to note that the new feature will not prevent banned users from viewing VODs or clips. Twitch has acknowledged this limitation and plans to include it in a future update.

While the blocking feature is a step in the right direction, there are still ways for banned users to bypass it. Twitch currently allows anyone to watch streams without an account, so a banned user can simply log out or use a private browsing window to continue watching.

Overall, the introduction of the blocking feature is a welcome development, especially for streamers who have been dealing with harassment. It shows that Twitch is actively working to address the concerns and needs of its community.