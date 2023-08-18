CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Twitch to Introduce Setting Allowing Streamers to Block Banned Users

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
Twitch to Introduce Setting Allowing Streamers to Block Banned Users

Twitch has recently announced that it will be introducing a new feature that allows streamers to block banned users from viewing their live broadcasts on the platform. The feature was announced during a Patch Notes stream and will be rolled out to all users next month.

The new setting, called “Stop banned users from viewing stream,” will be optional and can be found in the account settings. When enabled, blocked users will no longer be able to watch the stream while it is live. However, they will still have access to view VODs and clips. The feature will take effect immediately, so if a streamer decides to ban someone during a stream, the blocked user will immediately lose access to the stream.

Twitch’s decision to implement this feature is seen as a response to the ongoing issue of harassment on the platform. In recent years, Twitch has been taking steps to address hateful conduct and harassment, including updating its guidelines and banning certain offensive words.

By giving streamers the ability to block banned users from viewing their live broadcasts, Twitch hopes to provide a safer and more enjoyable streaming experience. This new feature will allow streamers to have more control over who can participate in their streams and help to prevent instances of harassment.

The introduction of this setting is a positive development for streamers on the platform, as it gives them a tool to protect themselves and their communities from unwanted viewers. With the new feature set to roll out next month, streamers can look forward to an improved streaming environment on Twitch.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Genshin Impact’s Latest Update Introduces Character Butt Censorship

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Starfield Achievements Revealed Ahead of Game Launch

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

10 Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 18, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

ChatGPT: The Development and Impact

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

AI Model Outperforms Traditional Methods in Detecting Atrial Septal Defect in Electrocardiograms

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Super Blue Moon: What You Need to Know

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Bridging the Gap: AI and Digital Pathology for Enhanced Telecommunications in Healthcare

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments