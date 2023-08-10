A Popular Twitch Streamer Chooses to Quit Lewd Content Platforms for Mental Health and Relationship Stability

STPeach, a well-known Twitch streamer and YouTuber with millions of followers, has recently made the decision to no longer publish lewd content on platforms like Fansly and OnlyFans. In a tweet on August 4, she explained that stepping away from this type of content has greatly improved her mental health, happiness, and relationships with her family, friends, and faith.

STPeach first gained fame on Amazon’s livestreaming platform in 2016, where she played games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends. She also shares vlog-style videos on YouTube, focusing on fitness and travel. However, alongside her gaming and lifestyle content, she had previously posted revealing outfits and sexually explicit content on her Fansly account, which led to temporary bans on Twitch.

In response to questions from her livestream viewers, STPeach decided to openly address her decision to quit lewd platforms. She expressed that she no longer enjoyed creating this type of content and felt pressured to constantly provide more for her audience. Ultimately, she chose to prioritize her mental well-being and happiness, leading her to quit. The response to her decision has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing support and admiration for her choice.

It’s worth noting that other popular streamers, like Amouranth, have reported significant earnings from platforms like OnlyFans, but STPeach’s decision to prioritize her mental health seems to be widely respected. By openly discussing her reasons for leaving lewd content behind, she hopes to encourage understanding and empathy among her followers.

While this decision marks a significant shift in STPeach’s content creation, fans can still expect to see her continue focusing on gaming, exercise, and travel in her future videos and livestreams.