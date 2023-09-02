Twitch Discontinues Beta Feature, Community Moments, Due to Low Usage

Twitch, the popular live streaming platform, has announced that it will be discontinuing its beta feature, Community Moments, due to low usage by its users. This decision has disappointed many content creators and users who enjoyed using the feature.

Community Moments was a feature that allowed streamers and viewers to create and share clips of memorable moments from their streams. It was introduced earlier this year as part of Twitch’s efforts to enhance community engagement. However, despite its potential, the feature did not gain enough popularity or exposure.

Twitch made the announcement on its official Twitter account, stating that the feature will be discontinued starting October 5, 2023. Users who participated in the beta will be able to keep their badges, but no new moments can be created or accessed.

The decision to remove Community Moments has sparked frustration and disappointment among users, particularly content creators. They argue that the feature should have been expanded and made available to more users, rather than being completely scrapped. Some users have even started campaigns to save the feature, posting on Twitch’s user voice suggestions page to express their desire to keep Moments.

At this time, Twitch has not responded to the feedback from its users, leaving it unclear if they will reconsider their decision. For now, the feature is set to be removed from the platform in less than a month.

Source: Hindustan Times, Beta Testing, Us News, Amazon