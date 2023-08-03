Twitch Bans Promotion of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Skin Gambling Sites

Streaming megasite Twitch has updated its community guidelines and now prohibits streamers from promoting or being sponsored by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) skin gambling sites. This new ban could have a significant impact on CS:GO streamers who have lucrative deals with these controversial websites. In CS:GO, trading and gambling of skins and other cosmetics has been a lucrative business, with rare skins selling for hundreds or thousands of dollars online. Skin gambling sites often pay or sponsor streamers to promote their platforms, with some even streaming themselves gambling on Twitch. However, Twitch’s updated guidelines now explicitly prohibit the promotion of these sites.

This development poses a challenge for streamers who have existing deals with cosmetic gambling sites. One major example that may be affected by this ban is G2 Esports, a prominent organization with numerous players and content creators. In May, G2 Esports announced a partnership with CSGORoll, a platform that allows players to trade skins and win in-game items through betting and rolls. Twitch’s new rule would likely classify CSGORoll as a skin gambling site, potentially preventing G2 Esports from promoting it during their streams. This could be problematic as the site’s logo is featured on G2 Esports’ jerseys, and its players are showcased on the CSGORoll homepage.

The ban could also impact many other streamers who have skin gambling sponsors. In a video published in July 2023, YouTuber HOUNGOUNGAGNE stated that approximately 75 percent of the top 300 CS:GO Twitch streamers have skin-gambling sponsors. If Twitch enforces this new guideline, these streamers would need to sever ties with these sites and their profitable sponsorship deals promptly or risk being banned from Twitch.

There are still unanswered questions regarding Twitch’s new rule. It remains unclear whether streamers can still broadcast themselves using CS:GO skin gambling and trading sites or if the ban applies only to promotion and sponsorship deals. Additionally, it is uncertain if the rule takes effect immediately and what obligations streamers with existing agreements have.

With Valve’s crackdown on skin traders in recent years and Twitch’s updated guidelines, it seems the era of CS:GO streamers endorsing skin-gambling sites to thousands of viewers is coming to an end.