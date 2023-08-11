CityLife

Twin Peaks: Into The Night Game to Release Soon

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 11, 2023
An adaptation of the popular television series “Twin Peaks” is currently in development by Blue Rose Team. The game, titled “Twin Peaks: Into The Night,” aims to recreate the nostalgic feel of 1990s video games. The developers have successfully achieved this vision by using a fixed 4:3 resolution and creating simple yet effective environments reminiscent of the original sets.

The player will take on the role of Dale Cooper, the show’s protagonist, and will interact with the town’s residents to solve the mystery. The game features an inventory system similar to the early Resident Evil games, allowing players to use, inspect, and combine various items. In the demo trailer for “Twin Peaks: Into The Night,” items such as Cooper’s badge, service weapon, the Teresa Banks file, and a photo of Laura Palmer are showcased.

The game’s developer describes the plot as follows: a dead body is discovered in the town of Twin Peaks, Washington, and Agent Dale Cooper is called in to investigate the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. As the investigation unfolds, mysterious events begin to occur.

The demo for “Twin Peaks: Into The Night” will be released on August 15, exclusively for PC players through itch.io. It is unclear whether the demo will be available for a limited time. The response to the game so far has been highly positive.

