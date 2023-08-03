Twitter’s Rebranding Progress: Introducing XPro

Twitter’s rebranding journey continues with the latest change to its popular management tool, TweetDeck. The new name for TweetDeck is officially XPro. Visitors to the TweetDeck page will now see “XPro” at the top (via 9to5Google). This announcement was made by Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite the rebranding, remnants of the old Twitter brand can still be found on the XPro page. The image prominently features the Twitter bird logo, and there is a tagline that describes XPro as a powerful, real-time tool for Twitter users. However, several mentions of XPro can also be found throughout the page, including options to access the legacy version and terms associated with XPro.

One anticipated change is for XPro to become a subscriber-only benefit. In a recent update, X’s support account stated that XPro would only be available to verified users who pay for the service in 30 days. If X follows through with this promise, the change will happen soon.

In addition to the rebranding of TweetDeck, X’s overall rebranding is gradually being implemented across the platform. Users can expect to see changes in the Android and iOS apps as well. Notably, a large X logo adorned the top of X’s headquarters in San Francisco before being removed.

While X has also announced the launch of TweetDeck Preview as TweetDeck 2.0, the older version of the app is still accessible at the time of writing. It remains to be seen when the full transition will take place.

As X continues its rebranding efforts, we can expect further updates and changes to the platform. Meanwhile, XPro represents a key step in the evolution of TweetDeck and reflects the company’s vision for the future.