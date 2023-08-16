Twitter Introduces Paywall for TweetDeck

Twitter users noticed the new paywall for TweetDeck on Tuesday, indicating that the company is delivering on its promise to make the service a paid feature. Previously known as Twitter Blue, the subscription service is now called Twitter Premium. While some users have yet to encounter the paywall, there are numerous reports stating that access to TweetDeck is blocked unless payment is made. The Verge speculates that it is only a matter of time before all users encounter the paywall.

On July 3rd, Twitter declared that TweetDeck would become a subscriber-only feature after a transition period of 30 days. Despite missing its own deadline, the company has consistently worked to make Twitter Premium more appealing by introducing longer posts, formatting options, ad revenue sharing, and enhanced engagement opportunities. Twitter is now banking on users finding the access to TweetDeck valuable enough to merit payment.

Prior to being acquired by Twitter in 2011, TweetDeck was one of the most popular third-party apps for accessing the platform. Its capability to manage multiple accounts and customized feeds made it an indispensable tool for journalists, marketers, and others who relied on Twitter for professional purposes. Given its utility, it is understandable to charge for the service and introduce a premium version. However, the shift from a previously free tool to a paid service is disappointing for many users.