References to Unreleased iPhone Models Found in tvOS 17

References to four unreleased iPhone models have been discovered in the code of tvOS 17. The model numbers found in the code seem to confirm Apple’s chip choices for these upcoming devices.

The identifiers iPhone15,4, iPhone15,5, iPhone16,1, and iPhone16,2 were added by Apple in the first beta of tvOS 17. Although they went unnoticed for several betas, Apple eventually removed them in the fifth beta. These model numbers align with the rumors suggesting that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be equipped with the 3nm A17 chip, while the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature the same A16 chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Interestingly, the numbers 15,4 and 15,5 follow the same sequence as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which have identifiers iPhone15,2 and iPhone15,3 respectively. Apple uses the “15” prefix to indicate devices with the A16 chip. For example, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have identifiers iPhone14,7 and iPhone14,8 because they use the A15 chip.

Considering that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will also utilize the A16 chip, it is likely that the identifiers 15,4 and 15,5 refer to these two models. On the other hand, the identifiers 16,1 and 16,2 are expected to represent the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as they will be the first devices to feature the rumored A17 chip.

In addition to these findings, code delver @aaronp13 also discovered references to an iPhone14,1 and an iPhone 14,9, which suggests the presence of devices equipped with the A15 chip. However, it remains unclear if these references are significant or pertaining to future releases, especially considering that Apple has already utilized identifiers iPhone14,2 through iPhone14,8.

Rumors have been circulating about Apple’s plans to use the A16 chip for the standard iPhone 15 models and the A17 chip for the iPhone 15 Pro models. With the upcoming iPhone unveiling event slated for September 12, these code findings are not entirely surprising.