A Guide to Upgrading Your Framework Laptop into a Desktop

Many skeptics doubted the feasibility of Framework’s promise to deliver a repair-friendly, upgrade-ready laptop. However, the company has proven its critics wrong with the successful release of multiple iterations of its machine. Now, Framework laptop owners from the first generation may be considering upgrading their devices, especially with an AMD model on the horizon.

One option for those who want to repurpose their old Framework laptops is to sell the internal parts. However, an alternative and more interesting choice is to convert the laptop into a desktop computer. By purchasing a custom-printed Cooler Master case or 3D-printing your own, you can easily transfer your laptop’s mainboard, memory, and storage and create a compact desktop setup.

To facilitate this conversion, Framework has collaborated with Cooler Master to design a $40 mainboard case specifically tailored to fit the Framework 13 laptop. The case features a smoked translucent front panel and a light gray/beige back panel. It includes all the necessary slots for fan intake and exhaust, USB-C expansion modules, and options for VESA mounts or a rubberized stand. Additionally, a power button is integrated into the case design.

Converting your Framework laptop into a desktop can be a rewarding weekend project that allows you to maximize the value of your purchase. It also serves as a thought experiment on how a small form factor laptop can have a new purpose as a compact desktop computer. So, gather your parts and tools and embark on this exciting DIY project to breathe new life into your Framework laptop.