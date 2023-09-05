Download a Free Starfield Constellation Watch Face for Your Apple Watch

If you were unable to snag the highly sought-after Starfield Constellation Watch, don’t worry – there’s another way to bring a touch of the stars to your Apple Watch. A resourceful gamer has created a free Starfield-themed watch face that you can download and use through an app called Clockology.

The Starfield Constellation Watch was an exclusive item that could only be obtained by purchasing the Starfield Constellation Edition from Bethesda, priced at nearly $300 USD. However, with its limited availability, many fans were disappointed they couldn’t get their hands on it.

The free Starfield-themed watch face features the iconic Starfield logo, a starry clock, and the date, bringing a celestial touch to your Apple Watch. Vinicius_california, the creator of this watch face, assures users that it is fully functional. However, there is a catch – it is not a permanent watch face.

To use this free Starfield watch face, you’ll need to download the Clockology app on your iPhone and import the watch face into the app. Then, you can sync it with your Apple Watch, and select the Clockology app to display the Starfield watch face. While this process can be a bit tricky for first-time Clockology users, a helpful video guide is available to make the transformation easier.

Although this isn’t a permanent solution, it offers a temporary alternative for those who missed out on the official Starfield Constellation Watch. It can also serve as a fun clock face for when you’re immersed in the world of Starfield.

So, if you’re looking to add a touch of the stars to your Apple Watch, download the Clockology app and enjoy this free Starfield-themed watch face while you wait for the official timepiece.

Sources:

– Original article by Hayley Andrews