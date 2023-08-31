Sporting Kansas City to Host St. Louis in Highly-Anticipated Match-Up

Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis will face off for the first time in a highly-anticipated match at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday. The MLS expansion side, St. Louis, will make the cross-state journey for what is expected to be an exciting sporting event.

Those hoping to witness the showdown can purchase tickets online at SeatGeek, including standing-room only tickets. For MLS Season Pass subscribers, the Western Conference clash will be broadcast live on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Fans can also tune in to local radio coverage on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM. The Sporting KC app will provide streams for those unable to attend or listen on the radio.

Being part of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV comes with added perks. Fans in over 100 countries and regions can access the Apple TV app to watch the match. In addition, subscribers can choose to listen to Sporting Kansas City’s local radio broadcast team for live play-by-play commentary.

The club’s pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network, including No Other Pub in Kansas City Power & Light District, will also be screening the match. No Other Pub will offer matchday specials, including discounted drinks and appetizers, before the game starts.

For the 2023 season, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will introduce a new feature. Fans in the U.S. and Canada will have the option to choose the radio broadcast audio for Sporting KC home matches.

This first-time match-up between Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis promises to be an exhilarating event for fans of both teams. Make sure to secure your tickets and tune in to the broadcast for all the action.

Sources: SeatGeek, Sports Radio 810 WHB, La Grande 1340 AM, Sporting KC app