Tumblr Rolls Out New Look for Web Browser

Tumblr has officially launched its new web browser interface, following a month-long testing phase with select users. The updated design resembles that of X (formerly Twitter), featuring a navigation bar on the left-hand side and a compose button at the bottom left of the screen. The aim of the new look is to enhance user understanding and exploration of the platform. Tumblr has incorporated user feedback during the testing phase and made some adjustments, such as relocating certain settings subpages and resolving issues with messaging windows on smaller screens. Additionally, efforts are underway to develop a collapsible version of the navigation and improve screen space utilization for users with larger screens. The platform seeks to improve accessibility to accounts and sideblogs as well. Tumblr experienced a surge in new users after Elon Musk assumed control of X (Twitter) in November 2021, with daily app downloads for iOS and Android devices increasing by 58% and 57% respectively. However, download numbers subsequently returned to their previous levels. By making its interface more reminiscent of X, Tumblr potentially aims to attract users dissatisfied with Twitter. Some Tumblr users have expressed their discontent with the new changes on X. Recently, Tumblr CEO Matt Mullenweg revealed that the platform is operating at an annual deficit of roughly $30 million. This financial situation is not unexpected given the company’s history. Originally founded in 2007, Tumblr was acquired by Yahoo for $1 billion in 2013 before being sold to Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com, for $3 million in 2019. Since implementing its infamous ban on explicit content, Tumblr has experienced challenges in increasing its daily active user count. Nonetheless, the platform enjoys a dedicated user base that is fiercely protective of its culture, resulting in user resistance to even minor modifications.

