TTEC Digital Achieves Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Award for Eighth Consecutive Year

TTEC Digital, a global leader in CX (customer experience) technology and services, has been honored with the prestigious 2023/2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award. This marks the eighth consecutive year that TTEC Digital has achieved this recognition for outstanding sales achievement and innovation.

Membership in the Inner Circle group is granted to partners who have demonstrated exceptional sales achievements and have delivered valuable solutions that help organizations achieve success. TTEC Digital’s expertise in CX consulting, scalable platform solutions, and integration of the latest AI technologies have positioned them in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners.

As part of the Inner Circle, TTEC Digital will have the opportunity to attend the Inner Circle Summit and participate in virtual meetings with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners. This provides a unique forum for discussing strategy, learning about Microsoft’s future plans, establishing executive connections, and collaborating on best practices.

TTEC Digital’s partnership with Microsoft spans over four decades, and their more than 200 certifications demonstrate their technical know-how and CX expertise. Their in-house data and AI capabilities elevate Microsoft’s solutions, simplifying and humanizing experiences throughout the customer journey.

In addition to the Inner Circle award, TTEC Digital has also achieved Microsoft Solutions Partner designations for Business Applications and Modern Work for 2023/2024. These accolades further highlight TTEC Digital’s commitment to customer success and their dedication to leveraging Microsoft technologies for digital transformation.

With their deep understanding of CX strategy, data and analytics, and AI, TTEC Digital is well-positioned to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive better business outcomes for organizations worldwide.

Sources:

– TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC)

– Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Summit

Definitions:

– CX (customer experience): The overall experience a customer has with a company or brand throughout their interactions and touchpoints.

– AI (artificial intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

– Customer journey: The process and stages a customer goes through when interacting with a company, from initial awareness to final purchase and beyond.