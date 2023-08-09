TSMC’s Special Deal with Apple for 3nm A17 Bionic Chips

One of the biggest upgrades coming to the iPhone 15 and Macs this year is the new 3nm A-series and M-series chips. These chips, manufactured by TSMC, will bring significant performance and efficiency gains to the iPhone 15 and upcoming MacBook models. It is now being reported that TSMC will not be charging Apple for defective 3nm A17 Bionic chips for the iPhone 15 Pro.

In the past, TSMC used to charge Apple for both perfect and defective chips during the manufacturing process. However, this year, TSMC has favored Apple by not charging for faulty chips. This special deal will put TSMC ahead of its competition in launching these 3nm A17 Bionic chips for the iPhone.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will feature the new A17 Bionic chip, fabricated on TSMC’s 3nm process. These chips will bring significant improvements in computational and graphical performance on the iPhone, resulting in faster app loading and enhanced gaming experiences. Additionally, the A17 Bionic chip will be more power-efficient, allowing for improved battery life, especially on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will have a larger battery.

To create a wider gap in performance, the A17 Bionic chip will only be available on the ‘Pro’ models of the iPhone 15. This segregation of models was implemented last year and is considered one of the reasons why demand for the iPhone 14 remained low. It is uncertain at this stage if TSMC will follow a similar approach for Apple’s upcoming M3 chips for MacBooks.

TSMC charged companies for both perfect and defective chips in the past. However, due to Apple’s significant business volume with TSMC, the supplier may have made an exception by not charging for defective chips. It is unclear if this special agreement will continue or if it was a one-time arrangement. According to reports, the 3nm chip fabrication process has a yield rate of 70 to 80 percent, meaning that around 1 out of 5 chips manufactured are defective, which Apple will not have to pay for.

Ultimately, TSMC’s special deal with Apple allows the Cupertino giant to maintain a competitive edge in 3nm chip technology. The A17 Bionic chip is expected to outperform its competitors and will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models, while the standard models will continue to use the A16 Bionic chip.