Apple Reportedly Not Charged for Defective 3nm Chips by TSMC

Chip supplier TSMC has made an unusual decision not to charge Apple for defective 3nm chips in preparation for the release of the iPhone 15 Pro and the A17 Bionic chip. The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to feature the A17 Bionic chip, which is Apple’s first chip manufactured using a 3nm fabrication process. The use of the 3nm node allows for more densely packed transistors, resulting in improved performance and efficiency.

Typically, the introduction of upgraded chip technology involves the production of a high number of defective chips until the manufacturing process is perfected. However, TSMC is now reportedly only charging Apple for “known good dies,” with no fee for the defective chips. This arrangement is unusual since TSMC’s clients are typically responsible for paying for the wafer and all the dies it contains, including defective ones.

Apple’s large orders from TSMC make it possible for the company to absorb the cost of defective chips. By being the supplier’s first customer for new manufacturing processes, Apple helps fund the research and development of new nodes and the facilities required for production.

In addition, Apple’s substantial orders give TSMC an opportunity to quickly learn and improve the manufacturing and scaling up of nodes during mass production. As the production and yield issues with manufacturing 3nm chips improve and other customers seek the technology, TSMC can demand higher prices and charge for defective dies.

This arrangement between TSMC and Apple highlights the close partnership that exists between the two companies and how Apple’s large orders benefit both parties. It also underscores the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of chip technology and driving innovation in the industry.