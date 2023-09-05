Shareholders Grant Deadline Extension for Trump’s Truth Social Merger

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition, the investment partner of former president Donald Trump’s media start-up, have approved an extension of the company’s merger deadline, allowing more time for the deal to be completed. The extension gives the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) an additional year to finalize its merger with the parent company of Truth Social, a pro-Trump social network.

The approval comes after an intense get-out-the-vote campaign leading up to the vote, which took place just three days before the Sept. 8 liquidation deadline for Truth Social. If the vote had failed, the SPAC would have had to dissolve and return $300 million to shareholders, cutting off funds for Trump Media & Technology Group.

Despite the extension, there are still a series of closing conditions that need to be met before the merger can proceed. In July, the Securities and Exchange Commission stated that Digital World had misled investors in official documents filed for the merger, so the SPAC will need to rectify those inaccuracies and refile the documents to resume the merger process.

Since its initial public offering in September 2021, Digital World has faced several hurdles that have necessitated deadline extensions. The company also sought a one-year deadline extension in September 2022.

Following the announcement of the deadline extension, Digital World’s share price initially rose to over $18, but later fell to $16.80 a share. The stock had reached its peak in 2021 at approximately $175 a share.

Eric Swider, Digital World’s CEO, expressed gratitude for the support in a Truth Social post, stating that they remain focused on the task at hand. Donald Trump has not provided any immediate comment, and neither Swider nor representatives of Trump Media have responded to requests for comment.

