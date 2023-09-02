CityLife

CityLife

Stalled Merger Jeopardizes Trump’s Media Start-Up’s Future

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 2, 2023
The merger between Donald Trump’s media start-up, Trump Media & Technology Group, and Digital World Acquisition faces a critical threat as the deal remains stalled. The Miami-based company, Digital World, has scheduled a shareholder vote to extend the merger deadline for another year. If the vote fails, Digital World will be legally required to liquidate and return $300 million to its shareholders, resulting in Trump’s company receiving nothing from the transaction.

The merger between Digital World and Trump Media was initially expected to create a tech titan worth up to $1.7 billion. However, the deal has faced numerous setbacks and allegations of rule violations since its announcement. Digital World has been accused of starting discussions with Trump Media before they were permitted under special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) rules. Additionally, the company has faced issues such as the termination of its CEO, insider trading charges against a former board member, and a settlement to resolve charges of misleading investors and providing false information to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Digital World’s share price has plummeted from its peak of $175 to around $14, highlighting the financial strain the company is facing. The company has made efforts to extend the merger deadline through get-out-the-vote campaigns and seeking investor support. However, the majority of Digital World’s shareholders are small-time retail investors who may not be closely following the situation, potentially impacting shareholder participation in critical votes.

Trump Media has blamed the SEC for the deal’s troubles, accusing the agency of sabotaging the merger for political reasons. However, the SEC has stated that it investigated Digital World and found material misrepresentations made to investors. As the deadline approaches, the outcome of the shareholder vote will determine the future of the merger and whether Trump Media will have any stake in the transaction.

Sources:
– The Washington Post
– Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

