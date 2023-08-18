Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Major Update in October to Revamp RPG Skill Tree

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was highly anticipated as one of the games to look forward to in 2022. As the first-person shooter evolution of Vermintide 2, it promised an exciting rat-infested melee frenzy. However, the game had a rocky start with performance issues on PC, a lackluster progression system, and problems with the loot economy.

To address these issues, Fatshark, the studio behind the game, is working on a major update set to release in October. The update aims to add more depth and customization to character builds. Darktide is a dark fantasy loot shooter where players repeat missions through procedural generation, random spawns, mutators, and their own arsenal. However, with only four classes and limited skill upgrades, the game quickly became repetitive.

The October update plans to introduce a wide range of passive and active abilities, offering new options for players to experiment and mix and match their skills. The goal is to provide players with more agency, encourage different play styles, and expand the talent trees. The skill tree revamp aims to reimagine what a class in Darktide is, with expanded options and abilities.

Instead of receiving one perk point every five levels, players will now progress through the new skill tree with each level-up, allowing them to tinker with their character’s abilities along the way. Examples of new abilities include a dome shield for the Psyker class (mage) and additional taunt and grenade options for the Ogryn class (tank). The skill tree now offers alternative paths that augment the underlying class role, similar to the build crafting system in Borderlands.

These changes aim to make leveling up a more rewarding experience and give players more ownership over their characters. While it remains to be seen if these updates will be successful, the hope is that they will pave the way for a turnaround for Darktide. The game was originally scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X/S in 2023 but has been delayed. Currently, it is available to try for free with a paid PC Game Pass subscription. However, it may be worthwhile to wait for the October update for an improved gameplay experience.