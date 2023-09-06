Experience the Power and Versatility of the Tronsmart Bang Max Portable Party Speaker

The Tronsmart Bang Max is the latest addition to the popular Bang series of party speakers and it does not disappoint. With its powerful sound output and impressive pulsating lights synced to the beat of your favorite tunes, this portable speaker is perfect for any party or gathering.

At nearly 6kg, the Bang Max may not be the lightest portable speaker, but with its longitudinal handle and durable build, it is still easily portable. The large rubber base provides stability and helps reduce vibrations, ensuring a solid base for the speaker.

The design of the Bang Max is sleek and stylish, with the Tronsmart logo embossed along the handle and a fabric mesh wrapping around the speaker. The back of the speaker features a massive rubber flap that protects the ports, including a microSD slot, a USB-A port for charging other devices, a 3.5mm AUX jack, and two inputs for electric guitars and microphones.

The Bang Max is equipped with an advanced 3-way sound system, driven by two tweeters, two mid-tweeters, and two woofers. This impressive sound system delivers a powerful and balanced sound signature, with crisp highs, immersive mids, and deep bass.

The Bang Max also supports Tronsmart’s TuneConn technology, which allows you to sync audio across over 100 speakers. This feature is perfect for a group of friends who want to create an unbeatable party sound. Additionally, the Bang Max is compatible with the Tronsmart Max app, which provides unique light shows and customizable EQ modes.

With a battery life of up to 24 hours and an IPX6 waterproof rating, the Bang Max is ready to take on any outdoor event. The speaker also allows you to plug in wired microphones or electric guitars, making it perfect for karaoke or live performances.

In conclusion, the Tronsmart Bang Max Portable Party Speaker offers a powerful and versatile audio experience. With its advanced sound system, customizable features, and long-lasting performance, this speaker is sure to impress. Don’t miss out on the early bird price of €179, available until September 15.

Source: Tronsmart