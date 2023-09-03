CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Triumph Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc.

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 3, 2023
Triumph Capital Management, a prominent institutional investor, has reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. by 11.7% during the first quarter. The company sold 1,406 shares of Apple stock, leaving it with 10,604 shares in its investment portfolio. Apple now represents approximately 0.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s overall holdings, ranking as its 22nd largest holding. The value of Triumph Capital Management’s Apple holdings at the end of the quarter was $1,749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Apple. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, HBC Financial Services PLLC by 21.7% in the first quarter, and PayPay Securities Corp, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA, and Sonnipe Ltd have all purchased new stakes in the company. In total, institutional investors own 58.51% of Apple’s stock.

Analysts have set new price targets for Apple, with the majority giving it a “Moderate Buy” rating. These price targets range from $180.00 to $225.00. The company’s average rating, based on data from MarketBeat.com, is currently “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $198.86.

In other news, Senior Vice President Deirdre O’Brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock at an average price of $178.56. Following this transaction, O’Brien now owns 136,445 shares of Apple, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20.

Apple’s stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.84, and a beta of 1.28. Its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages are $186.82 and $173.36, respectively.

Apple recently reported its quarterly earnings, beating the consensus estimate with an EPS of $1.26. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $81.80 billion, down 1.4% from the same period last year.

Apple also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, representing an annualized dividend of $0.96 and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Please note that this article is a summary and does not contain any hyperlinks to the original source of information. Definitions for terms used in this article can be found in reputable sources.

