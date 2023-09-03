Embracing Change with a Fresh Skincare Regimen

September is all about embracing change, according to skincare experts. And what better way to do it than with a fresh skincare regimen using the newest and most effective toners, exfoliators, and moisturizers.

One key step to revitalizing your skin is to add an acid toner to your routine. Acid toners are great for when you feel your skin has lost its radiance. They help remove dead skin cells and reveal a brighter complexion. Apply the toner after cleansing but before serums or moisturizers. Pestle & Mortar’s Exfoliate Glycolic Acid Toner is a popular choice, as it contains glycolic acid and niacinamide to remove dead skin cells, brighten the skin, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Another option is Nivea’s Derma Skin Clear Chemical Exfoliator, which features glycolic acid and salicylic acid to renew the skin, remove dead skin cells, and prevent new blemishes from appearing. This affordable exfoliator can be found in pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide.

When the seasons change, it may be necessary to switch to a more hydrating moisturizer. Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Water Cream is a weightless gel-cream formula that provides hydration, smoothness, and balance to the skin. It is known for delivering 100 hours of hydration, perfect for maintaining a dewy glow during the winter months. For a budget-friendly option, Skin Proud Sorbet Skin Everyday Jelly Moisturizer provides immediate hydration with the help of hyaluronic acid and cooling rose water.

For those willing to splurge, Prada’s Augmented Skin Serum is a luxurious option. This serum uses Adapto.gn Smart Technology to enhance volume and refine skin texture. It transforms from cream to water upon application, making it suitable for use on both the face and eyes.

In addition to these new skincare products, there are also some tried-and-true glow-getters worth considering. Clarins Tinted Oleo-Serum combines natural ingredients, skincare, and mineral pigments to provide a luminous finish that instantly illuminates the skin. Bondi Sands Self-Tan Drops offer a customizable tan for the face and body when mixed with a daily moisturizer. And Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream is a classic bronzer that provides a natural, sun-kissed glow on both the face and body.

With these new skincare products and glow-getters, you can easily embrace change and achieve a fresh and radiant complexion this September.

Sources:

– Pestle & Mortar: pestleandmortar.shop

– Nivea: Available in pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide.

– Charlotte Tilbury: Available at Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

– Skin Proud: iamproud.com and Dunnes Stores.

– Prada: prada.com

– Clarins: Available at Clarins counters, Clarins Boutique & Spa, Wicklow Street, Dublin, and clarins.ie.

– Bondi Sands: Available at mccauley.ie

– Chanel: Available at Chanel counters nationwide, Brown Thomas, and Arnotts.