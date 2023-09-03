CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Trek Domane+ SLR 6: A Lightweight Electric Endurance Bike

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 3, 2023
Trek Domane+ SLR 6: A Lightweight Electric Endurance Bike

The Trek Domane+ SLR 6 is a standout electric endurance bike that combines the ride qualities of non-assisted Domane bikes with the added benefit of pedal assistance. The bike features the new TQ Harmonic motor, delivering 50Nm of torque, and comes with hood-activated remote control buttons for easy use.

One of the key features of the Domane+ SLR 6 is its lightweight design. Trek has switched to the new TQ Harmonic Pin Ring electric bike motor and integrated 360Wh battery, resulting in a complete weight of just 12.56kg (58cm). This makes it the lightest Domane+ model to date and ensures that the bike feels like a non-assisted bike.

The carbon frame of the Domane+ SLR 6 features Trek’s IsoSpeed decoupler, which helps cushion the rear end of the bike for a smoother ride. The frame also incorporates aero-profiled tube shapes, including Kammtail profiles for the head tube, seatstays, seat tube, and top tube. The bike offers ample tire clearance, with space for a maximum size of 700x40c or 35c with mudguards.

In terms of geometry, the Domane+ SLR 6 closely mirrors that of the standard Domane SLR, providing an endurance-biased riding position. The bike offers a tall stack height for an upright riding posture and a sporty reach that doesn’t overly stretch the rider. With a wheelbase of 1,027mm and a 73-degree seat angle, the bike provides stability at high speeds and a comfortable forward position.

The Domane+ SLR 6 comes equipped with Shimano 105 Di2 drivetrain and a Praxis carbon crankset for efficient power transfer. It rolls on Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37 carbon wheels and features Bontrager R3 Hard-Case Lite tubeless tires for enhanced durability. The cockpit includes a Bontrager RCS Pro stem, a carbon Pro IsoCore handlebar, and Bontrager Supertack bar tape for a comfortable grip. The rear is fitted with an aero-shaped carbon seatpost and a Bontrager Verse short saddle.

In terms of performance, the Domane+ SLR 6 offers classic sporty endurance handling. The ride is smooth, and the pedal assistance is generous without overpowering the rider. It’s a bike that combines the best of both worlds, offering the comfort and performance of an endurance bike with the added boost of pedal assistance.

Sources: Trek

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Woman Chews Through Security Cable at Store to Steal iPhone 14 Plus

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

The Factor O2 VAM: A Lightweight Contender in the Superbike Space

Sep 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

PMDG Provides Updates on Boeing 777 and Universal Flight Tablet in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Sep 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

European Astronaut Conducts Sleep Experiments in Space

Sep 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Tapping into Africa’s Unbanked Population: The Future of Mobile Money and Financial Inclusion

Sep 3, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Woman Chews Through Security Cable at Store to Steal iPhone 14 Plus

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The Factor O2 VAM: A Lightweight Contender in the Superbike Space

Sep 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments