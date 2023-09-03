Trek Domane+ SLR 6: A Lightweight Electric Endurance Bike

The Trek Domane+ SLR 6 is a standout electric endurance bike that combines the ride qualities of non-assisted Domane bikes with the added benefit of pedal assistance. The bike features the new TQ Harmonic motor, delivering 50Nm of torque, and comes with hood-activated remote control buttons for easy use.

One of the key features of the Domane+ SLR 6 is its lightweight design. Trek has switched to the new TQ Harmonic Pin Ring electric bike motor and integrated 360Wh battery, resulting in a complete weight of just 12.56kg (58cm). This makes it the lightest Domane+ model to date and ensures that the bike feels like a non-assisted bike.

The carbon frame of the Domane+ SLR 6 features Trek’s IsoSpeed decoupler, which helps cushion the rear end of the bike for a smoother ride. The frame also incorporates aero-profiled tube shapes, including Kammtail profiles for the head tube, seatstays, seat tube, and top tube. The bike offers ample tire clearance, with space for a maximum size of 700x40c or 35c with mudguards.

In terms of geometry, the Domane+ SLR 6 closely mirrors that of the standard Domane SLR, providing an endurance-biased riding position. The bike offers a tall stack height for an upright riding posture and a sporty reach that doesn’t overly stretch the rider. With a wheelbase of 1,027mm and a 73-degree seat angle, the bike provides stability at high speeds and a comfortable forward position.

The Domane+ SLR 6 comes equipped with Shimano 105 Di2 drivetrain and a Praxis carbon crankset for efficient power transfer. It rolls on Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37 carbon wheels and features Bontrager R3 Hard-Case Lite tubeless tires for enhanced durability. The cockpit includes a Bontrager RCS Pro stem, a carbon Pro IsoCore handlebar, and Bontrager Supertack bar tape for a comfortable grip. The rear is fitted with an aero-shaped carbon seatpost and a Bontrager Verse short saddle.

In terms of performance, the Domane+ SLR 6 offers classic sporty endurance handling. The ride is smooth, and the pedal assistance is generous without overpowering the rider. It’s a bike that combines the best of both worlds, offering the comfort and performance of an endurance bike with the added boost of pedal assistance.

