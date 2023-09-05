CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Bespoke Tech Solutions Provider TRAY Announces Strategic Partnership with Alraedah Digital Solutions to Empower SMEs in Saudi Arabia

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 5, 2023
TRAY, a global leader in cloud-native enterprise-class POS systems, has joined forces with Alraedah Digital Solutions, a prominent digital solutions provider based in Saudi Arabia, in a strategic partnership aimed at empowering small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Kingdom. As the exclusive reseller of TRAY’s software in Saudi Arabia, Alraedah Digital Solutions will focus on catering to the needs of businesses in the hospitality sector, providing customized electronic cash register solutions that optimize operations and enhance customer experiences.

The collaboration between TRAY and Alraedah Digital Solutions will enable hospitality operators in food and beverage, cafes, lounges, and more to leverage TRAY’s state-of-the-art POS systems, ensuring efficient and reliable transactions in the digital era. By offering an end-to-end POS solution, Alraedah Digital Solutions aims to help SMEs thrive and contribute to the overall development of the SME sector in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership between TRAY and Alraedah Digital Solutions aligns with the goals of Vision 2030, which seeks to enhance Saudi Arabia’s GDP by supporting the growth of SMEs. It also demonstrates Alraedah Digital Solutions’ ability to attract international companies to the Saudi market, further elevating the quality of services available to the SME market.

TRAY is a leading provider of cloud-native POS systems for the hospitality industry, offering advanced technology to businesses of all sizes and types. Alraedah Digital Solutions is a digital solutions provider dedicated to supporting SME growth and driving sector development in Saudi Arabia.

