Training Sessions for Libyan Digital Lab Continue in Tunis

Expertise France in Libya has reported that training sessions for the Libyan Digital Lab are ongoing in Tunis from 3-4 September. This follows previous training sessions held in Tunis in March and May of this year. In June, the Libyan Digital Lab team visited France to learn from the French digital transformation experience.

The Libyan Digital Lab was established in October 2022 as an initiative supervised by the General Information Authority, with technical support from the E-NABLE project, funded by the European Union, and implemented by Expertise France. The goal of this initiative is to keep pace with digital transformation and work with state institutions and technology stakeholders to deploy modern technologies and information systems to support digital transformation and innovation in various sectors throughout Libya.

During the two-day training session, the team will focus on the latest developments in the analysis and inventory of innovations and technical solutions on the ground. The training will include presentations by lab members on their work and lessons learned from the team’s study tour in Paris last June, where they explored and gained insights from different digital tools used to implement the French National Digital Strategy.

The training is being conducted by French experts in collaboration with Expertise France and aims to further enhance the capabilities of the Libyan Digital Lab team. Mr. Abdel Basset Al-Baour, President of the General Information Authority, and Mr. Mohammed Al-Aswad, Deputy Director of Programmes at Expertise France in Libya, are among the attendees of the training session.

This continuous training initiative is a significant step in promoting digital transformation in Libya and fostering innovation across sectors. It demonstrates the commitment of the Libyan government and its partners to embrace and leverage modern technologies for the benefit of the country’s development.

