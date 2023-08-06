The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Reveals English Name for Unlocalized Game

The latest release in the Trails series, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, features an interesting piece of trivia that many fans may have missed. Within the Reverie Corridor minigame called “Who Wants to Be a Mirannaire?” players are presented with various trivia questions related to the Trails series. The third difficulty level, known as “Brutal,” includes a question about the last name of Remiferia’s prince, which reveals an interesting line from the minigame’s host, Beryl.

Beryl mentions the prince’s niece, who appears in a game called The Legend of Heroes: Akatsuki no Kiseki, also known as Trails at Sunrise. Akatsuki no Kiseki is a gacha game that has never been localized, set during the Intermission of Trails to Azure. Beryl’s line gives the game an official English name, even though it is unlikely to be released in the West.

In Akatsuki no Kiseki, Albert’s niece is named Lifthrasir von Bartholomeus. She is a party member and the CEO of a company called Elfen Tech, which handles Remiferian financial transactions. Interestingly, Trails of Cold Steel IV references Lifthrasir in a conversation on the Pantagruel, suggesting she is a friend of Musse.

The Legend of Heroes: Akatsuki no Kiseki will end its mobile service on August 23, 2023, but the PC version will continue.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game takes place after Trails of Cold Steel IV and introduces a new mechanic that allows players to switch between playable protagonists and parties. The three leaders of these parties are Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and a new character named C. They each face their own unique threats before eventually uniting against a grand enemy.

One of the notable features of Trails into Reverie is the Reverie Corridor, which is similar to Phantasma from Trails in the Sky the 3rd. It offers various side activities, including combat challenges, mini-games, a fake gacha, over 50 playable characters, and teases for the upcoming Calvard arc seen in the Kuro games.