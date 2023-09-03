Is Trading Treated Wastewater the Solution for Water Efficiency?

A new report by the federal policy think tank, NITI Aayog, suggests that trading in treated wastewater among industrial users could be a possible solution to achieve efficient and productive water use. The concept of water trading, which is a water market mechanism, has been successful in many countries in promoting water-use efficiency and productivity.

Water trading involves treating water as a commodity that can be traded among users based on their needs. Each sector is allocated water rights and can buy or sell water according to their requirements. While a full-fledged water trading system may not be feasible in India due to socio-economic reasons, the report recommends exploring the potential of trading treated wastewater among industrial users.

The report highlights the need for encouraging the productive use of treated wastewater, as urbanization leads to an increasing generation of wastewater. Currently, only about 40% of wastewater is treated, and even then, it is not being effectively reused. The report emphasizes the importance of incentivizing the treatment and reuse of wastewater to ensure its productive use.

One proposed mechanism is to trade the quantity of water saved through efficient water use with industries or other farmers in exchange for credit points. This approach aims to encourage and incentivize the efficient utilization of water without penalizing or disincentivizing farmers from using water in excess of the optimum level.

Efficient water use and the reuse of treated wastewater are crucial for addressing the growing water scarcity and ensuring sustainable water management. By exploring the concept of trading treated wastewater, India could potentially achieve greater water-use efficiency and productivity.

