The Future of Toyota’s 4Runner in Light of the New Land Cruiser

The introduction of the new Land Cruiser by Toyota came as a surprise to many. After the previous generation was discontinued, it seemed unlikely that we would see it again. Those seeking a similar SUV had the option of purchasing the expensive LX600 from Lexus. However, the new Land Cruiser changed things by offering a smaller and more affordable off-road capable vehicle.

This raises the question of what will happen to the 4Runner. According to Toyota executives, there is no need to worry. It has been reported by Automotive News that Toyota believes there is room for both vehicles in their lineup.

While details on the new generation 4Runner are unknown, it is likely that it will share the same platform as the Land Cruiser, with a similar powertrain setup to both the Land Cruiser and the new Tacoma. This potential overlap has raised concerns, but Toyota executives are confident that both SUVs can coexist due to their respective followings.

Dave Christ, head of the Toyota Division, stated that the Land Cruiser and the 4Runner have their own dedicated fan base. Although some customers may compare and cross-shop both vehicles, he believes that they complement each other in the lineup.

However, there is a possibility that the Land Cruiser might overshadow the 4Runner due to its lower price point. Over the years, there have been 4Runner buyers who would have opted for the Land Cruiser if it had been more affordable. This could potentially impact the sales of the 4Runner.

In conclusion, while Toyota plans to launch a new 4Runner in the near future, the existence of the new Land Cruiser has raised some concerns. Nevertheless, Toyota remains confident that there is room for both vehicles and that they will continue to cater to their different customer bases.