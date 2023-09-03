Toyota’s Super Taikyu Hydrogen Racer Speeds Up Hydrogen Refueling and Reduces Weight

Toyota continues to make strides in liquid hydrogen propulsion through its prototype GR Corolla racer in Japan’s premier endurance racing series, Super Taikyu. The automaker is using the car not only for exposure of its hydrogen technology but also as a testbed for liquid hydrogen advancements.

One of the challenges of using liquid hydrogen is keeping the fuel extremely cold at -425 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, the fuel must be delivered through a powerful electric fuel pump that cannot be lubricated by oil to prevent the mixing of hydrogen with oil. Refueling a liquid hydrogen tank also poses a delicate challenge.

Over several races and months of development, Toyota has made significant improvements. The company has managed to shave 88 lbs off the fuel system pump while increasing durability, aiming to reduce the weight of the hydrogen racer to less than 3,700 lbs. Refueling time has also been reduced from one minute and 40 seconds to under a minute with the use of a larger nozzle and automated systems.

Toyota states that this progress is a step toward bringing a liquid hydrogen-powered car to the market. Regardless of its market potential, the innovation and pioneering in pro-am level touring car racing are commendable. Additionally, the hydrogen race car produces noise, adding an exciting element to the racing experience.

Overall, Toyota’s Super Taikyu hydrogen endurance racer is not only showcasing the potential of liquid hydrogen technology but also contributing to weight reduction and faster refueling processes. The advancements made in this racing prototype will undoubtedly have an impact on the future of hydrogen-powered vehicles.

