The Placement of Tears of the Kingdom in the Zelda Timeline Remains a Mystery, According to Director

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Hidemaro Fujibayashi, the director of Tears of the Kingdom, was asked about the game’s chronological positioning in the Zelda timeline. Although the game takes place after Breath of the Wild, Fujibayashi could not provide any specifics regarding its placement within the overall timeline.

He did mention that the Zelda series is designed to ensure that the story and world do not contradict themselves too much, leaving room for fans to speculate and fill in the gaps between games. Fujibayashi suggested that there might be various possibilities for the history of Hyrule, including the potential for a history of destruction before the story of Hyrule’s foundation depicted in Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo has been purposefully vague about the Zelda timeline in the past, and it seems that they are continuing this approach with the release of Tears of the Kingdom. While Fujibayashi’s response offers interesting possibilities, it remains uncertain how this game fits into the larger picture.

Furthermore, in the same interview, series producer Eiji Aonuma stated that there are currently no plans for downloadable content (DLC) for Tears of the Kingdom. The interview also delved into the game’s design process and changes made during playtesting.

As fans continue to speculate and theorize about the placement of Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild in the Zelda timeline, Nintendo is keeping the answers elusive for now.

