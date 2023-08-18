Creative Assembly Addresses Backlash to Total War Warhammer 3 DLC Price

Creative Assembly has responded to the recent backlash over the price of the new Total War Warhammer 3 DLC and has called for players to refrain from directing abuse at its staff. The DLC in question, called Shadows of Change, introduces three new Legendary Lords and 11 additional units, but is priced at $24.99 / £19.99, which is 40% of the base game’s cost. This is higher than previous DLC packs for the game, such as the Champions of Chaos Lords Pack which added four Legendary Lords for £12.99. Players have pointed out that the Lord and Race packs for Total War Warhammer 2 are even cheaper and offer more content.

The price increase for Shadows of Change has led to angry responses from players, resulting in negative user reviews on Steam. The pricing policy of the DLC has been criticized for adding minimal new content at a high price. In a statement released on the Total War website, Creative Assembly’s Chief Product Officer, Rob Bartholomew, explained that the studio’s costs have risen, which has led to the increase in DLC prices.

Bartholomew stated that there is never a good time to increase prices, but it is necessary to support Warhammer 3 and provide the planned years of additional content. He acknowledged that it is up to players to decide if the increased cost offers good value and that the studio will strive to find a balance. Senior Game Director Rich Aldridge highlighted the unique gameplay opportunities provided by the Shadows of Change DLC, particularly with its new playable characters.

Bartholomew concluded by acknowledging that some players may wait for discounts or sales to purchase the DLC but urged the community to refrain from harassing Creative Assembly developers. He emphasized that the team members are human beings who work hard to represent the players and their voices within the studio.

In light of this statement, it is important for players to understand the reasoning behind the price increase and to treat the developers with respect, even in times of frustration.