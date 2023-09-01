Jabra Introduces New Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 Earbuds as Strong Competitors to Apple AirPods

Jabra has recently launched two new earbuds, the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10, which are aimed at competing with Apple’s popular AirPods. These new offerings from Jabra boast premium sound quality and military-grade durability.

The Elite 8 Active is priced at $199, while the Elite 10 retails for $249. Both models can be purchased from major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Jabra.com.

The Elite 8 Active earbuds feature six-mic call technology and wind-noise protecting mesh. They offer stable smartwatch connectivity and are compatible with Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair, and Spotify Tap. These earbuds provide up to eight hours of battery life and come with a splash-proof case that extends the battery life to 32 hours. They are available in four colors: navy, dark gray, caramel, and black.

Jabra’s Elite earbuds incorporate spatial sound, Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos, and HearThrough technology. They are designed to be durable and comfortable, thanks to Jabra’s ShakeGrip and ComfortFit technology.

The Elite 8 earbuds have an impressive IP68 waterproof rating, allowing them to be fully submerged in water up to 1.5 meters deep. They have undergone rigorous testing, including exposure to high temperatures, humidity, and saltwater. The earbuds have proven to be resilient and reliable in various conditions.

On the other hand, the Elite 10 earbuds have impressed users with their sound quality, fit, and battery life. They are equipped with advanced features such as “infrasonic waves” that measure the ear canal and adjust the active noise cancellation (ANC) accordingly. Additionally, the Elite 10 are the first Jabra earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking, providing an immersive audio experience that adjusts based on head movement. These earbuds are optimized for enjoying content in Dolby Atmos.

The Elite 10 also offer six-mic call technology, Bluetooth Multipoint connection, and hands-free voice assistance. They have a battery life of up to six hours, which can be extended to 27 hours with the charging case. The Elite 10 is available in several colors, including cocoa, cream, black, matte black, and titanium black.

In conclusion, Jabra has introduced the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 earbuds as competitive alternatives to Apple AirPods. These new offerings provide impressive sound quality, advanced features, long battery life, and durable construction. Whether one prefers the Elite 8 Active or Elite 10, both options deliver a high-quality audio experience for users.

